Police: 2 adults, child dead after vehicle goes into Lake Monroe

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Police say two adults and a boy are dead after a vehicle went down a boat ramp and into the water at Lake Monroe near Bloomington.
Witnesses heard the driver call for help and try to get out of the vehicle as it began to sink about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. State conservation officers say the witnesses weren’t able to rescue that inside before the vehicle sank.
The two adults were pronounced dead at the scene, and the boy was taken to a Bloomington hospital where he later died.
