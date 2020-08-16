Perry County volunteers assist with Ohio River cleanup efforts

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials are commending the work of local volunteers who collected an estimated 300-400 pounds of trash from the Ohio River.
In a recent Facebook post, Tell City officials praised the efforts of Paddle Perry volunteers and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, who conducted a river sweep from Cannelton to Tell City and Troy on Saturday.
According to the social media post, 90% of the garbage collected was plastic.
The Perry County Fire Rescue Boat helped with transporting the collected trash.
