Perry County volunteers assist with Ohio River cleanup efforts

300-400 pounds of trash collected from river Saturday, according to Tell City officials

By Keaton Eberly | August 16, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT - Updated August 16 at 8:25 PM

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - City officials are commending the work of local volunteers who collected an estimated 300-400 pounds of trash from the Ohio River.

In a recent Facebook post, Tell City officials praised the efforts of Paddle Perry volunteers and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, who conducted a river sweep from Cannelton to Tell City and Troy on Saturday.

According to the social media post, 90% of the garbage collected was plastic.

The Perry County Fire Rescue Boat helped with transporting the collected trash.

