Owensboro church pastor diagnosed with COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A pastor at the Greater Vision Baptist Church in Daviess County has tested positive for COVID-19.
Church officials made the announcement on their Facebook page on Saturday evening.
In the same post, they announced that another family in the church had also tested positive.
Due to this news, the church says that some changes will be made in regard to Sunday’s service. Their doors will remain open, but church officials say if worshipers feel uncomfortable about attending, they can still watch the service online.
The pastor says he and his wife will be out of commission for the next few weeks.
