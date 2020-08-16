Mt. Vernon, Tell City happy to return to football field for Saturday’s scrimmage

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - High school football is back, at least for now.
Scrimmage weekend continued around the Hoosier State on Saturday night, as teams prepare for Week 1 while getting used to the new COVID-19 safety protocols put in place.
Over in Posey County, the Mount Vernon Wildcats and new head coach Luke Messmer were hosting Tell City and its first-year head coach Mac Webb.
14 Sports spoke with both coaches about what it felt like to get back onto the field.
“We got to have a shout out to our administration here from the superintendent on down. Just everything we needed to make this happen - as far as a health standpoint goes - we had,” Messmer said. “We had sanitation equipment. We had them here helping us get kids organized. It’s been incredible. To get here, we all sat in the office before as coaches, and we kind of just sat in silence and took a deep breath, and said we can’t believe we made it.”
“One thing that we tell our guys - our golden rule is don’t do anything that will hurt this team,” Webb said. “So just be smart about what you’re doing - wear your masks, wash your hands, avoid social gatherings. We got all 48 (players) in. They got a lot of reps - that way if the plug gets pulled on Tuesday, everybody got to play a liittle bit of football tonight.”
The Wildcats kick off its season on Friday at Heritage Hills, while the Marksmen play at county rival Perry Central.
