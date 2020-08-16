Mainly sunny and cooler week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A weak cold front pushed through the Tri-State this morning. That brought us some clouds for the first part of the day and a brief shower in Ohio County around lunchtime, but all of that cleared out by the afternoon and our temperatures climbed into the low to mid 80s under ample sunshine. The lower humidity and northerly breeze behind that cold front really made for a nice day!
Temperatures will fall back into the 70s this evening, eventually bottoming out in the low to mid 60s by Monday morning under clear skies.
Monday will be mainly sunny, but another weak cold front will approach our region from the north Monday night. As that front rolls through, more clouds and a few isolated showers and storms will be possible from Monday evening through Tuesday, but most of us will stay dry.
Monday will be a little warmer than today with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, but cooler and drier air will filter in behind that cold front. Temperatures will top out in the lower 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with nice, low humidity both days.
High temperatures will climb into the mid 80s through the second half of the week, but our skies will stay mostly sunny.
