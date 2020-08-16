KY exceeds 29k total COVID-19 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced 390 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths on Sunday afternoon.
Kentucky is currently reporting that 39,315 residents have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Governor says 13 new cases were from children ages five and younger.
As of Sunday, 813 people have died across the commonwealth due to complications with COVID-19.
The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
This brings the countywide number to 638 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 601 residents have fully recovered from the virus.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 819 cases, 8 deaths, 701 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 638 cases, 11 deaths, 601 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 423 cases, 35 deaths, 353 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 375 cases, 9 death, 335 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 371 cases, 4 deaths, 300 recovered
- Webster Co. - 93 cases, 1 death, 81 recovered
- McLean Co. - 51 cases, 1 death, 42 recovered
- Union Co. - 70 cases, 57 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 48 cases, 43 recovered
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.