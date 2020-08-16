Knox Co. officials respond to capsized boat Saturday afternoon

KNOX Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Multiple agencies responded to a capsized boat in the Wabash River Saturday afternoon.
Knox County Dispatch received a 911 call about a boat that was capsized in the Wabash River near the Memorial Bridge just after 4:30 p.m.
Officials say when the first responding officers arrived, they saw six people in the water.
We are told responding agencies arrived at the boat ramp to assist with deploying the fire department’s boat. Trooper Buchanan and Firefighter David McCormick got into the boat and started toward the capsized boat.
Officials spotted three children sitting on the capsized boat and four adults hanging onto the side of the boat. they say all three children were wearing life jackets.
More fire officials arrived with a second boat to help assist the individuals in the water.
The children and adults were not injured.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.