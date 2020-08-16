IL announces new mitigation measures

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Governor Pritzker and IDPH are announcing new COVID-19 mitigation efforts that will be implemented in the Metro East area beginning Tuesday. Region 4 is now reporting three consecutive days of a test positivity rate of eight percent or higher.
The new mitigation measures include the closing of bars, restaurants and casinos by 11 p.m., the closing of party buses and the reduction of gathering sizes to 25 people or less.
“As we warned when we began reopening Illinois, we are seeing an increase in cases, emergency department visits, and other indicators that the virus is circulating more widely in the community,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
Illinois health officials say there are a total of 206,081 confirmed positive and 7,744 total deaths.
The Egyptian Health Department reports that White County has three new positive cases.
Here are the current cases in our Illinois area:
- White County - 84 cases
- Wabash County - 63 cases
- Edwards County - 25 cases
- Wayne County - 72 cases, two deaths
