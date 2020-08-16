FBI releases new ‘area of interest’ in Crystal Rogers case

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The FBI wants you to dig deep in your memory to help investigators with the Crystal Rogers case.
Officials are asking Nelson County residents if they can remember where they were on a specific day, as they are releasing new information about an “area of interest” related to the disappearance of the Bardstown mother of five who hasn’t been seen in more than five years.
The location is Poplar Flats Road and Farmaway Drive in Bardstown. The FBI said based on information received from the community, it is asking the public to try to remember where they may have been in the early morning hours of July 4, 2015.
Whether residents remember if they were in that area on that day, investigators also are asking those who live nearby if they might have any home surveillance video from that date.
Rogers, 35, hasn’t been heard from since July 3, 2015. Two days later, her car was found abandoned with a flat tire on the Bluegrass Parkway with her keys, phone and purse still inside.
The FBI has been in Bardstown after announcing this month that agents were taking over the case into the high-profile disappearance that has made national headlines. The FBI said even if you do not think your information is relevant, you’re still urged to share it.
The FBI said the amount of new information it has received since launching the website CrystalRogerstaskforce.com last week has surpassed its expectations.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.