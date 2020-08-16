Celestine man killed in off-road vehicle accident

CELESTINE, Ind. (WFIE) - State conservation officers are looking into a fatal off-road vehicle accident that happened in Dubois County on Saturday night.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, dispatch officials received a call about the accident at 10:36 p.m. Officials say it occurred near State Road 164 in Celestine.
Investigators say 39-year-old Issac Frank was driving on private property when the side-by-side overturned, causing the victim to get ejected and pinned underneath the vehicle.
Frank was transported to Jasper Memorial Hospital, which is where he ultimately died.
Officials say protective gear was not worn during the time of the accident.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.