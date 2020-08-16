Castle boys soccer takes the pitch for season opener against Vincennes Lincoln

PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - The high school soccer season began Saturday with several games in southwest Indiana, and one of those involved the Castle Knights taking on new SIAC conference member Vincennes Lincoln.
In accordance with COVID-19 regulations, face masks were required for everyone in attendance, and a big bottle of hand sanitizer was set up at the front gate.
On the field, Castle came to play from the get-go. After building a comfortable 3-0 lead just 10 minutes into the contest, the Knights piled it on with Jackson Mitchell beating his man for an uninhibited run to the goal, blasting the ball into the back of the net.
The Knights carried on with its momentum as Sean Kelly would later sent in a beautiful ball from beyond midfield to Randall Pruitt, who caught up to the ball, avoided the goalie and scored to give the Knights a 5-0 advantage.
In the end, Castle took care of business by finishing off the Alices with a decisive 13-0 victory.
“The main point that we wanted to stress to our guys today was enjoy it,” Castle head soccer coach Mike Reiter said. “We talked a little bit of tactics before the game and at halftime, but it was mainly just go out and have fun playing because there were times throughout the last three or four weeks where we didn’t know this would happen. We heard rumors it would shut down, so they just jumped out there and had fun playing. It was good to see. Good to see smiles on their faces and them playing again.”
The Knights are currently set to travel upstate next Saturday to take on Bloomington South.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.