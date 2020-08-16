Castle boys soccer takes the pitch for season opener against Vincennes Lincoln

“The main point that we wanted to stress to our guys today was enjoy it,” Castle head soccer coach Mike Reiter said. “We talked a little bit of tactics before the game and at halftime, but it was mainly just go out and have fun playing because there were times throughout the last three or four weeks where we didn’t know this would happen. We heard rumors it would shut down, so they just jumped out there and had fun playing. It was good to see. Good to see smiles on their faces and them playing again.”