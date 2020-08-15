Warrick Co. Schools implementing strict COVID-19 policies for students riding bus

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - School buses for the Warrick County School Corporation are not as crowded this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many parents are opting to drive their children to school.
Warrick County Schools Superintendent Brad Schneider recently spoke to 14 News about new bus rules and how these policies are being implemented.
For starters, every student in Warrick County is required to wear a mask while on the bus. If a student fails to follow this requirement, this individual could lose their privilege to ride it.
Schneider says they haven’t received any formal complaints about students not wearing masks on the bus. However, he says school officials have a plan if such an occurrence happens.
Any student who does not wear their mask will first be given a warning. If the individual still refuses, the student could lose their riding privileges for a day, a week, or even up to the whole year.
The superintendent tells 14 News that riding the bus is a privilege and they need to keep everyone safe.
“If we’re going to stay in school for an extended period of time, everyone’s going to have to follow the safety steps we’ve put in place,” Schneider said. “And facial coverings is a big part of that. Social distancing is a big part of that. Making sure parents check their children in the morning for any symptoms, and again - if your child has symptoms, please, please keep them at home.”
Schneider also says they were asking parents to try and drive their kids to school, so this could allow social distancing on the bus.
As the school year goes on, school officials expect more students to begin riding buses again, and the school system is planning for ways to accommodate the extra riders.
