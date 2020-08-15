State map shows 27 new positive cases in Vanderburgh Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated its coronavirus map.
Health officials report 1,096 new positive cases and 15 new deaths, bringing the total to 79,676 positive cases and 2,921 total deaths.
State health officials say there are 27 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 12 in Dubois County, 10 in Warrick County, six in Pike County, two in Perry and Posey Counties.
Here are the most coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,149 cases, 15 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 741 cases, 13 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 622 cases, 30 deaths
- Perry Co. - 191 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 186 cases
- Gibson Co. - 246 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 140 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 73 cases
