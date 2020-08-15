Mostly dry week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A weak cold front will swing through the Tri-State overnight and into Sunday. We could see a few more clouds or possibly a stray shower as that front moves through, but most of us will stay dry.
Temperatures will fall back through the 80s and into the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 60s to around 70° by Sunday morning. Areas of patchy fog are possible early Sunday morning, but I don’t think it will be a widespread issue. Temperatures will climb through the 70s and into the low 80s by lunchtime, topping out in the mid 80s Sunday afternoon. The humidity may make it feel more like the upper 80s.
Monday will start out with morning lows in the mid 60s and possibly some areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s again Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will likely reach into the upper 80s.
Another weak cold front will bring us a few more clouds and an isolated chance of rain Monday night and Tuesday, but that will also bring us another dip in our temperatures and humidity.
High temperatures will be in the low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday and mid 80s Thursday through Saturday, but the humidity will be noticeably lower for most of the week, which means the heat index value will not be a factor.
