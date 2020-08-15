Mostly dry week ahead

Temperatures will fall back through the 80s and into the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the upper 60s to around 70° by Sunday morning. Areas of patchy fog are possible early Sunday morning, but I don’t think it will be a widespread issue. Temperatures will climb through the 70s and into the low 80s by lunchtime, topping out in the mid 80s Sunday afternoon. The humidity may make it feel more like the upper 80s.