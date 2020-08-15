Henderson Co. schools to provide meals for students during NTI days

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Henderson County schools are providing meals for students during the Non-Traditional Instruction days and for Virtual Learning Academy.
The meals will include lunch, as well as breakfast and lunch for the following day.
Officials say meals will be available for pickup at all elementary school locations on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Tables will be set up near the school entrance or families will receive the meals in a car rider line.
School officials are asking parents and guardians to fill out a registration form to receive the meals. Students will need their ID number to pick up their meals.
For more information, you can contact the Director of Child Nutrition, Charlotte Baumgartner, at 270-831-5014.
