Service providers offering assistance for Evansville citizens struggling to pay rent, utilities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana moratorium on evictions and utility shut-offs expired on Friday night, and for the many people who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, trying to pay their bills may put them in a financial bind.
However, many local service providers are offering help.
Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s office and the Evansville City Council hosted the Rent and Utility Assistance “Re-Open House” on Saturday morning to provide residents with the assistance they need.
Several people attended the event to meet with local agencies, like the Community Action Program of Evansville (CAPE), Aurora, Vectren, as well as Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, to get help with their payments.
“Like my grandma, other people like my loved ones, they have been laid off, and it caused them to be late on their Vectren, so this program - it can help them get their bills paid on time,” event attendee Dinesha Simmons said. “It’s a good program for people that are in need. Sometimes people can’t get their bills paid all at once - a payment plan is a really good thing for people.”
“We have two customer representatives here, willing to talk to our customers who may have fallen behind and have a delinquent status on their bills,” EWSU Interim Executive Director Mike Labitzke said. “What we can offer today is an opportunity to create a payment arrangement that will spread whatever is delinquent over three to six months to avoid being shut off.”
These utility shut-offs won’t be automatic, but the city does want to try to collect the over $1.5 million in past-due bills that are owed.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.