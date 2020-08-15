Evansville man in jail after being accused of having sex with a child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail and accused of having sex with a child.
The Evansville Police Department says they were called to Deaconess Midtown for a sensitive incident. Police say when they arrived, they met with a nurse who stated a young girl was raped.
According to court documents, police spoke with the young girl. Documents show the girl stated 33-year-old Hector Guerrero has been raping her for about four years now.
Court documents state the victim says the last incident happened in June.
According to officials, Guerrero eventually admitted to having sex with the young girl. They say he wrote an apology letter.
Guerrero is charged with four counts of child molestation. He is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
