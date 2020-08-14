Sunny, becoming less humid for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies over the Tri-State for Friday afternoon, but it was still very humid. A cold front will head toward the region by Saturday evening and will knock the moisture out of the air for Sunday and the first part of next week. Saturday will be sunny and warm with a high of 86. Sunday will be sunny and noticeably less humid with a high of 83. A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but widespread rain is not likely. Fall-like weather kicks of next week with daily highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s.