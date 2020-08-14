Scattered heavy rain possible again today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Scattered, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will work their way through the Tri-State again today. Heavy rain is the main threat as it could lead to localized flash flooding, especially in low-lying and poorly drained areas. Frequent lightning is also possible.
We are starting the day with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s, but we will climb into the low 80s by around lunchtime before topping out in the mid 80s this afternoon. Our skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy throughout the day.
Tonight, the rain will taper off, and our skies will gradually clear as temperatures fall back into the upper 60s.
Saturday will be drier and warmer with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. It will probably feel like the low to mid 90s when you factor in the humidity. A stray shower is possible, mainly during the afternoon, but many of us will stay dry.
A weak cold front will move through our region Sunday, which may kick up a few isolated showers and storms. That front will also usher in mostly sunny, cooler and less humid weather that will stick around through the week.
High temperatures will be in the mid 80s Sunday and Monday but will probably only make it into the lower 80s Tuesday through Thursday. Some folks may not even make it out of the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday!
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.