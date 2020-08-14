Fall sports schedules and championships for UE, Missouri Valley Conference postponed

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Missouri Valley Conference officials they are postponing conference schedules and championships for fall sports.
The University of Evansville sent the following release:
“Based on continuing uncertainty around the ability to play full-season league schedules safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the lack of a fall NCAA championship opportunity, the Missouri Valley Conference has announced the postponement of Conference schedules and championships in MVC-sponsored fall sports.
The decision impacts MVC sports that compete in their championship seasons in the fall (men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball).
The Conference will continue to evaluate options for conducting MVC competition in these sports and potentially participating in NCAA championships during the spring of 2021.
Plans for MVC-sponsored winter (men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s indoor track & field; women’s swimming and diving) and spring sports (baseball, softball, women’s tennis; men’s and women’s golf; and men’s and women’s outdoor track & field) are not impacted at this time.
The University of Evansville, in following the lead of the majority of conferences and universities around the country, is suspending all fall competition which includes the aforementioned men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country, as well as men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s swimming/diving, and the non-traditional fall competitions for baseball and softball.
During the fall months, MVC student-athletes in all sports, including those at the University of Evansville, will be allowed to participate in athletically-related activities (e.g., nonconference competition, practices, strength and conditioning sessions, team meetings) consistent with institutional policies, public health guidelines and NCAA and Conference regulations.
The MVC COVID-19 Working Group consisting of athletics administrators, faculty athletics representatives, sports medicine personnel and student-athletes will continue to monitor the national and local landscapes and work diligently to develop protocols for a safe return to MVC regular-season and championship competition by the Conference’s student-athletes.
Statement from University of Evansville Director of Athletics Mark Spencer
“The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, officials and other members of the UE and Missouri Valley communities guided this difficult decision made by the MVC President’s Council and will remain the primary consideration in our decision making as we move forward. There is nothing more that we want than for our fall sport student-athletes who are affected by these decisions to have the opportunity to compete during the spring semester, and we will strongly advocate for that opportunity both within the MVC and nationally.”
