‘Moonlight Madness’ happening Fri. night in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You can support local businesses in downtown Evansville Friday night while taking your moonlight stroll.
The Economic Improvement District is inviting people to come down and check out downtown businesses and restaurants. It’s all a part of their new series called “Moonlight Madness.”
Some businesses will be open later than usual so people can come down and check them out.
There will also be some live music up and down Main Street for the event.
The Economic Improvement District is encouraging everyone to wear a mask and practice social distancing while checking things out.
That’s happening from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.