Man arrested in multi-million dollar Tri-State theft ring arrested again in TN

Greeneville, TN (WFIE) - One of the men who authorities say was involved in a large heavy machinery theft ring in the Evansville area is facing new charges in Tennessee.
The Greeneville Sun reports 42-year-old Andrew Elpers is charged with burglary and theft.
They report he’s accused of taking a tractor worth $20,000.
Their report shows a deputy spotted the tractor with a truck nearby. They say deputies found a dog in the truck and contacted Elpers using the phone number on the dog’s tag.
Elpers was one of four men indicted in 2015 here in the Tri-State.
The ring was connected to the situation in Union County involving late Judge Executive Jody Jenkins.
Authorities say he used tax payer money to purchase some of the stolen equipment for the county.
Jenkins was indicted in 2017. He died four months later.
