ISDH launches long-term care facility dashboard

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has a new digital dashboard, designed to track and check data on COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities across the Hoosier State.
The new long-term care dashboard, or LTC for short, is in addition to the already-established statewide database.
It seems easy to navigate, and is complete with new and cumulative resident and staff cases and deaths. State leaders say each case will be confirmed with a positive lab test through the department of health.
“Since the verification system takes time, the data presented will lag by one week,” Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer of the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration said.
Numbers will be updated every Wednesday, but each facility is still required to submit positive tests within 24 hours of first notice.
The highlight of this new dashboard is the state-wide map. Each dot on the map represents a long-term care facility, and hovering over the dot shows total numbers for each location.
If a facility has less than five cases, the dashboard will not reflect an exact number to protect the privacy of the individuals.
“You can also search for a facility by typing in its name or zip code,” Rusyniak said.
In our area, 39 facilities are reporting at least one positive case among residents or staff.
“In a manner similar to our statewide dashboard,” Rusyniak says, “you can also review cases by day.”
This allows Hoosiers to see exactly when cases occurred and if any new cases have been reported in the last few weeks.
At Pine Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center in Evansville, Executive Director Janie Swedenberg says this data is great for the public, but is nothing new for families. Since May, she says her staff has been sending daily calls to family members regarding visitation, staffing and current cases - something she hopes will help ease the minds of loved-ones.
