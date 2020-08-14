One new death in Dubois Co., Indiana COVID-19 cases up 1,067

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health says there are now 78,632 confirmed positive cases and 2,906 total deaths.
That’s up from Thursday’s 77,565 confirmed positive cases and 2,898 total deaths.
The state coronavirus map is not loading, so we are not yet able to get local numbers for Friday.
Local health officials in Dubois County say they have 11 new cases and one additional death.
Here are the most updated coronavirus numbers in our part of Indiana that are available.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 2,082 cases, 15 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 729 cases, 13 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 600 cases, 30 deaths
- Perry Co. - 188 cases, 13 deaths
- Posey Co. - 181 cases
- Gibson Co. - 243 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 139 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 66 cases
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.