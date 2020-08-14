Hopkins Co. reporting 35th COVID-19 death; Green River District up 32 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing another person has died due to COVID-19. This brings their total to 35.
The county is also reporting one new case, bringing the total to 423 confirmed cases with 353 recoveries.
The Green River District Health Department is reporting 32 additional COVID-19 cases Friday.
Of those new cases, 14 are in Daviess County, 10 are in Henderson County, three are in Union County, two are in McLean County, another two are in Ohio County, and one case is in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say they have had 1,812 confirmed cases in the district. They say 1,539 have recovered.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 813 cases, 8 deaths, 693 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 633 cases, 11 deaths, 595 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 423 cases, 35 deaths, 353 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 372 cases, 9 death, 331 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 367 cases, 4 deaths, 295 recovered
- Webster Co. - 93 cases, 1 death, 80 recovered
- McLean Co. - 49 cases, 1 death, 41 recovered
- Union Co. - 70 cases, 56 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 48 cases, 43 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.