Gibson Southern-Central scrimmage kicks off football season in COVID-19 era

FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a sight for the sore eyes of many in the Tri-State, as the spectacle of Friday Night Lights returns to the gridiron this weekend in southern Indiana.
Two of the local teams that kicked off pre-season play were the Gibson Southern Titans and the Central Bears in a scrimmage on Friday night.
These scrimmages are an annual tradition, but during the COVID-19 era - it looks very dissimilar when compared to years past.
For starters, the stands were empty since fans are not allowed to be physically inside the stadium. However, some Titan faithful scattered themselves outside the fence, refusing to miss the highly anticipated scrimmage.
Another obvious change is face masks. Players are the only ones not required to wear a face covering during the scrimmage. Instead, they will be practicing social distancing as much as possible on the sideline.
One thing is for certain - football season will look much different than ever before.
