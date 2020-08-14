Former teacher arrested on child sex crime charges

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A former Hopkins County Schools teacher has been arrested on sex crime charges involving a child.
The Hopkins County Jail shows 52-year-old Leonard Lance Menser was booked just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
He’s charged with sodomy and incest on victim under the age of 12.
He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested him on a Kentucky State Police warrant.
We’ve reached out to KSP for more information.
The Hopkins County Schools website shows Menser was listed in the 2018-2019 retirees. It shows he was a teacher at South Hopkins Middle School.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.