Former teacher arrested on child sex crime charges
Leonard Lance Menser (Source: Hopkins County Jail)
By Jill Lyman | August 14, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT - Updated August 14 at 12:10 PM

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A former Hopkins County Schools teacher has been arrested on sex crime charges involving a child.

The Hopkins County Jail shows 52-year-old Leonard Lance Menser was booked just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

He’s charged with sodomy and incest on victim under the age of 12.

He’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested him on a Kentucky State Police warrant.

We’ve reached out to KSP for more information.

The Hopkins County Schools website shows Menser was listed in the 2018-2019 retirees. It shows he was a teacher at South Hopkins Middle School.

