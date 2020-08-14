Fire officials: Crews respond to early morning fire caused by lightning

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Daviess County home was ruled a total loss after an early morning fire.
Daviess County Fire Department officials say the call came in just after 2 Friday morning for a house fire in the 8900 block of Highway 1389.
Fire officials say the house is a total loss, but they were able to save the detached garage.
They say lightning started the fire.
According to officials, the homeowner’s daughter was playing on her phone that was connected to a charger when she felt like she got shocked. They say she felt a pop and noticed that there was lightning in the area.
The father went outside and said he was able to see smoke and flames inside the house. Officials say the fire spread quickly.
There were no injuries reported.
Knottsville Fire Department and Yelvington Fire Department also responded to the fire.
