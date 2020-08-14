Evansville man found guilty of sexual misconduct with a minor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Demarco Johnson has been found guilty of Sexual Misconduct with a Minor, Incest, and Attempted invasion of privacy.
The trial for the 35-year-old lasted four days in Vanderburgh County Circuit Court.
Authorities say Johnson’s DNA profile was a match for the victim’s sexual assault kit.
"The courage displayed by the victim during this entire court proceeding should be applauded," explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. "The investigation by the Evansville Police Department provided our office with enough evidence to convict Mr. Johnson of this heinous act."
The Habitual Offender Enhancement will take place on September 4.
Sentencing is set for September 11.
Johnson faces a maximum of 32 years in prison.
