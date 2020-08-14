Community leaders meet with KY congressman to discuss COVID-19 response in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Community officials joined together with U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie to provide an update on Daviess County’s current status regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clay Horton, the public health director for the Green River District Health Department, says that officials are beginning see case numbers rise again for the first time since July.
The Kentucky congressman opened up about the possibility of a vaccine, stating that it may be coming sooner rather than later.
“We are moving at warp speed, but we’re not going to do anything that’s not safe and effective - that is approved by the FDA by the same standards that any other vaccine would be approved by,” Rep. Guthrie said. “And the reason that we’re so far ahead of the game is because of SARS and H1N1. We’ve already been looking into those, and I know I’m not a scientist - I want to get it correct, but those are also similar to the coronavirus.”
The congressman says a vaccine may be ready for use as early as October. Once approved, Guthrie says more than 50 million vaccines could be available for seniors and frontline healthcare workers.
By the end of next year, Guthrie says he believes more than half a billion vaccines could be ready for distribution.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.