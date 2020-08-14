City of Evansville hosting ‘Re-Open House’ for citizens struggling to pay rent, utilities

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana’s eviction and utility shutoff moratorium officially comes to an end on Friday.
In an effort to aid local citizens, the city of Evansville is holding the Rent and Utility Assistance “Re-Open House” on Saturday morning.
During the event, those impacted by the end of the moratorium can learn more about what the city has to offer in terms of resources during such a challenging time.
The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility, Vectren and Aurora will be on hand to discuss payment and rental assistance. Feed Evansville will also be at the event to distribute food boxes for those in need.
The “Re-Open House” is scheduled to last from 10 a.m. until noon at the CK Newsome Center. The event is open to the public.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.