Bosse enters 2020 season with new identity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hoosier State is just one week away from the hopeful return of high school football to the gridiron.
One team looking to embrace their new identity? None other than the Bosse Bulldogs.
“With everything that’s kind of going on, we’ve focused on coming here every day with a daily mindset on just continuing to get better, taking advantage of our opportunities to even be here and play football,” Bosse head coach DaMarcus Ganaway said.
Entering year one under Ganaway, the Bulldogs come into the 2020 season having won only two games in 2019.
“We just focus on being accountable, working on our fundamentals, our techniques,” Ganaway said. “Understanding that it’s going to be a long process to kind of get Bosse back to where we want it to be - competing for an SIAC championship and further, so the boys are just working daily with that in mind.”
Bosse lost some key speed in the off-season. However, the team returns junior quarterback Breylin Behme to manage the offense.
“Our biggest improvement this year is discipline, our biggest loss is speed,” Behme said. “But I’d take the discipline over the speed any day. Our effort, our attitude has changed tremendously. It’s 1,000 times better then it has these past few years I’ve been here - that’s probably one of the biggest things.”
Ganaway is set to make his coaching debut with the Bulldogs next week, as Bosse hosts Vincennes Lincoln at Enlow Field for its Week 1 matchup.
Kickoff is currently slated for 6:30 p.m. CST on Friday, August 21.
