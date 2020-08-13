Wabash Co. health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at ‘mini prom'

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Health officials with the Wabash County Health Department are warning people of possible COVID-19 exposure for those who attended a “mini prom.”
Officials say those who attended the “mini prom” at the Anderson Building in Mt. Carmel on August 4 could have been exposed to multiple confirmed positive cases of COIVD-19.
They ask if you did attend the event and believe you are a contact or are experiencing any symptoms, to call the health department at 612-263-3873.
Here are the current cases in our Illinois area:
- White County - 72 cases
- Wabash County - 42 cases
- Edwards County - 24 cases
- Wayne County - 66 cases, two deaths
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.