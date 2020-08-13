Wabash Co. health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure at ‘mini prom'

(Source: WFIE)
By Matthew DeVault | August 13, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 11:37 AM

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Health officials with the Wabash County Health Department are warning people of possible COVID-19 exposure for those who attended a “mini prom.”

Officials say those who attended the “mini prom” at the Anderson Building in Mt. Carmel on August 4 could have been exposed to multiple confirmed positive cases of COIVD-19.

They ask if you did attend the event and believe you are a contact or are experiencing any symptoms, to call the health department at 612-263-3873.

[Find more statistics on the Illinois Coronavirus Website]

Here are the current cases in our Illinois area:

  • White County - 72 cases
  • Wabash County - 42 cases
  • Edwards County - 24 cases
  • Wayne County - 66 cases, two deaths

