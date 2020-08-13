Students in Wabash Community School District return to class

WABASH CO., Ill. (WFIE) - It’s the first day back for students in the Wabash Community School District, and leaders say they have plans lined up in the event that any student or staff member gets sick this year.
The district says students who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher need to be fever-free for three days without the use of fever-reducing medications such as Tylenol or Ibuprofen.
The student with the high temperature will need a release to return to school from a healthcare provider.
The school district also knows heading back to school in a pandemic can be hard on students. That’s why they had their school social workers create a back to school video with tips for the school year.
“We want to show you how to think calming thoughts,” said Laura Taylor, a Mt. Carmel Grade School Social Worker. “Everybody is telling me, ‘this mask is hot, I don’t want to wear it.’ But what you can do is also think a calming thought. Something like, ‘but it keeps me safe, and we will get a break soon.’ Our staff and teachers care about you guys. We know it’s hard to wear those masks. So we’ve created schedules where you’re going to get more breaks.”
The school district will be giving out masks for students who do not have one, and they will wear those when entering schools.
Temperature checks will also be happening daily with students and staff.
Wabash students aren’t the only ones heading back Thursday, students in South Gibson also return to class.
