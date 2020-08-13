South Gibson Schools return to class Thursday

South Gibson Schools return to class Thursday
By Matthew DeVault | August 13, 2020 at 6:23 AM CDT - Updated August 13 at 6:23 AM

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - South Gibson Schools, like Gibson Southern and Fort Branch Community School, are heading back to class Thursday morning.

In-person learning and virtual learning for those students start Thursday.

For those heading to the actual school, students should have a mask and a water bottle.

According to the school district’s reopening guidelines, even if a child has to be isolated, they’ll still be able to meet virtually with their class to stay up to date on assignments.

[South Gibson reopening plans]

Desks will be socially distanced, and assigned seating will be in place even at lunch.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.