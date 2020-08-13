South Gibson Schools return to class Thursday

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - South Gibson Schools, like Gibson Southern and Fort Branch Community School, are heading back to class Thursday morning.
In-person learning and virtual learning for those students start Thursday.
For those heading to the actual school, students should have a mask and a water bottle.
According to the school district’s reopening guidelines, even if a child has to be isolated, they’ll still be able to meet virtually with their class to stay up to date on assignments.
Desks will be socially distanced, and assigned seating will be in place even at lunch.
