Scattered rain possible again today

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are dealing with areas of patchy fog this morning, but that should start to burn off by around 8 or 9 a.m. Much like Wednesday, today will be mostly cloudy with hit-or-miss showers and storms possible throughout the day. It looks like our best chance of rain will probably be in the afternoon and evening.
We are starting the day with temperatures in the low 70s, but we will climb into the lower 80s by lunchtime before topping out in the mid 80s this afternoon. It will be rather humid today, so it may feel more like the upper 80s.
Overnight, our skies will stay mostly cloudy as the scattered rain chances continue. Temperatures will fall back into the upper 60s to low 70s by Friday morning.
Friday will be very similar to Wednesday and Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered rain possible throughout the day. It may be just a couple degrees cooler with high temperatures in the lower 80s, but the humidity will probably still make it feel like the mid to upper 80s.
There is still a chance of rain this weekend, but it will be isolated, and we will see more sunshine than we have the past few days. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday with heat index values peaking in the low 90s.
A weak cold front will move through the Tri-State on Sunday. Behind that front, mostly sunny skies, cooler temperatures and lower humidity will take over for the workweek. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s Monday and upper 70s to low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Long-range outlooks indicate those cooler than normal temperatures could stick with us through next weekend.
