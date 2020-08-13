Red Cross of Southwest Indiana receives new Emergency Response Vehicle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Southwest Chapter of the Indiana Region of the Red Cross has added a new Emergency Response Vehicle to its fleet.
Red Cross officials say the new vehicle was donated by Dr. Terry and Kathy Talley.
“The community has been very good to Kathy and me and we wanted to give back in a meaningful way,” said Talley, a retired eye surgeon who founded the Talley Eye Institute. “This vehicle will serve southern Indiana and beyond. We are thrilled to be able to give this gift to the Red Cross.”
The new Emergency Response Vehicle will serve the southwest Indiana chapter and will also be available for national disasters.
Officials say the vehicle is energy efficient, has twice the window space for serving meals, has interior space for one-on-one meetings, and is WiFi-enabled.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.