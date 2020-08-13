Police: 8 dogs rescued, 2 people arrested for animal neglect

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Two people have been arrested for animal neglect in Mt. Vernon.
Police say they, along with animal control, executed a search warrant Wednesday after several animal complaints.
Officers say they found eight dogs living in deplorable conditions.
They were all rescued and are now getting treatment.
Police say two people inside the home were arrested. We are working to find out their names.
Agencies involved included Mount Vernon Animal Control, Mount Vernon Police Department, Posey County Animal Control, Posey County Rescue Task Force STORM, Posey County Prosecutor’s Office, and PC Pound Puppies.
