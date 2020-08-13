Owensboro School Board approves renovation plans for local elementary school

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The students at Cravens Elementary School in Daviess County will soon be walking into a newly renovated building.
“It is extremely needed for our school,” Cravens Elementary School Principal Courtney Inklebarger said.
During a board meeting on Thursday, administrators with Owensboro Public Schools approved schematic drawings for a renovation project at the elementary school, which will add a full size gym and a fine arts space.
“It’s the next building that’s definitely due and it’s needed in that building,” Chris Bozarth, director of maintenance technology at Owensboro Public Schools said.
Bozarth says other changes to the building, which was last updated in the 1990s, include additional classrooms and bathrooms.
“A lot of renovations that need to happen to a really old building that we have - updated bathrooms, updated mechanicals to improve the educational space,” Bozarth said.
The principal says what she’s most excited about is that students will have a place to showcase their talent in fine arts, plays, musicals and other performances.
School leaders say this new space will provide some students with chances they may otherwise not have had.
“Some of our families would not have the same opportunities financially, or even with transportation and things,” Inklebarger said.
Principal Inklebaeger says she’s excited to watch her students shine on stage.
“And so providing them a way to showcase their talents the same way that maybe some of our students get to across the city is going to be really great for them,” she said.
District officials say they are hoping to select bids for the project by December. Afterwards, they will move forward with the 18-month renovation and additions.
