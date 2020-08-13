Owensboro police investigating firearm discharge that hit home with people inside

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a firearm discharge that they say struck a home multiple times.
Officers say just before 2 Thursday morning, they responded to a home in the 1000 block of Oglesby Street for a firearm discharge.
Officers say they found a home that had been hit several times by gunfire.
Police say three people where inside the house when it happened. None of them were injured during the incident.
Owensboro police say they are investigating the situation and ask anyone with information to call them at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
