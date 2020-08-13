Owensboro Health President & CFO both retiring in Feb.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health President & Chief Executive Officer Greg Strahan and Chief Financial Officer John Hackbarth have announced plans to retire simultaneously, effective Feb. 1, 2021.
The system’s board of directors will form a transition committee that will search for the organization’s next president in the months ahead.
Strahan became CEO on Aug. 23, 2016 after serving in the role as an interim for four months.
Prior to becoming Owensboro Health’s CEO, he served for nine years as the system’s chief operating officer and oversaw the construction of the new Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, which opened in 2013.
He also served for two years as vice-president of business development and community health services, arriving from North Mississippi Health Services in 2005.
“I am forever grateful to have been part of the Owensboro Health story,” Strahan said. “It is simply amazing to reflect on everything that we have accomplished as an organization over the past decade. The credit belongs to our team members, providers and volunteers who carry out our mission every day. Owensboro Health truly is a special place, and I am proud to be part of it.”
Hackbarth has served as the system’s CFO since March 2008 and led the effort to finance the $350-million construction of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Hackbarth served at health systems in Oklahoma and Mississippi before coming to Owensboro Health.
“It is extremely gratifying to have been part of Owensboro Health’s success,” Hackbarth said. “We have built an incredible team of 4,300 team members, and it is our honor to help shape the health and economy of this region.”
Jeff Carpenter, chairman of the Owensboro Health Board of Directors, will lead the board’s transition committee that will search for the next CEO - a process that is expected to take at least six months.
