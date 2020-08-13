Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A new store in Henderson opened its doors for the first time Wednesday.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened its first store in Henderson located on Zion Road next to the Mighty Dollar in the Gardenside Shopping Center.
Store officials say during this uncertain time, they are monitoring state and local guidelines and developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic closely.
They will be limiting the maximum store capacity, requiring all employees to wear masks, and having temperature checks for all employees before their shifts.
They say they will have signs hung throughout the store to encourage social distancing. They will also only open every other register to help with social distancing as well as clean all touchpoints in line with CDC guidelines.
Store officials say the new store brings about 50-60 new jobs to the community.
Ollie’s also has locations in Evansville and Owensboro.
