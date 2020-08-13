More heavy rain possible Thursday/early Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -A flash flood watch covers the entire Tri-State until 9pm Thursday night. Very humid air will allow heavy rainfall to develop with thunderstorms that occur. A weak and decaying stationary front will finally dissipate by the weekend and cooler/drier air will filter in for next week. Rain chances will be highest Thursday afternoon and evening through Friday. Over the weekend, rain chances drop to near zero. High temps will stay in the mid 80s on Friday and Saturday and then cool into the low 80s/upper 70s by next week.