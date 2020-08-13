Labor Day fireworks canceled in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS Co., Ky. (WFIE) - The Labor Day fireworks held at Panther Creek Park every year have been cancelled for 2020.
Daviess County Parks and Recreation officials say they decided to cancel the event due to the coronavirus.
Park officials say the celebration usually draws anywhere between 5,000 to 10,000 people to the park.
Parks Director Ross Leigh says while the fireworks won’t be happening this year, they plan to make the Christmas light display even more exciting.
He says the lights will be up and running in Panther Creek Park starting the Friday night after Thanksgiving.
