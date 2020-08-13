Huntingburg officially new home for Liberation Professional Baseball League

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - League Stadium has sat silent throughout the entire spring and summer - until now.
This is because the Liberation Professional Baseball League is bringing its game into town.
Huntingburg loves its baseball. From the Southridge Raiders to the Dubois County Bombers, the community has always had their backs. Although the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out their seasons, a new league is making its way into town.
The Liberation Professional Baseball League, which began playing last weekend, is an independent league consisting of four teams. It was originally supposed to play in California, but the state laid down heavy restrictions due to the pandemic, so league officials had to find somewhere else to play.
After a nationwide search, officials settled on League Stadium.
“We just kind of fell in love with the stadium, the history,” Kevin Connolly, assistant to the owner said. “This is a 3,000 capacity stadium, and that was really important to us when we were trying to figure out where to play. We wanted to play in a minor league-type stadium, where we could bring in the best talent and really put on a good show for the community.”
COVID-19 affectively canceled all affiliated minor league baseball seasons, which meant a plethora of players were left with their careers up in the air. That’s where this league comes in.
“It does provide an opportunity for guys to still get out and get their work in a live-game situation,” player/manager Lance Myers said. “We’ve got some guys who have played at the MLB level. We’ve got Double-A, Triple-A, high-round draft picks out here.”
Of course, safety protocols will be put into place that fans must adhere to.
“We do have a capacity limit here in the stadium,” Connolly, who also plays in the league said. “Right now, it’s about 250, but we’re working to get that increased.”
“Wear your masks - there’s enough room where outside of a family unit, you can really social distance,” Myers said. “You’ve got room down the line, the bleacher seating, the chairbacks, so there’s definitely room.”
Tickets are currently being sold at $5 for adults.
As of now, games are scheduled to take place Thursdays through Sundays. However, league officials hope to play more games per week.
The league is also slated to play into October.
