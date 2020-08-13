Green River District reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 3 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 18 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday.
Of those new cases, 13 are in Daviess County, three are in Henderson County, and there is one new case in both Hancock and Webster counties.
Green River health officials say they have a total of 1,780 confirmed cases in the district. They say 159 have those total cases have required hospitalization. Officials say that 1,524 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing three new cases in the county. They now have 422 confirmed cases in the county and 353 recoveries.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 799 cases, 8 deaths, 689 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 633 cases, 11 deaths, 595 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 422 cases, 34 deaths, 353 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 370 cases, 9 death, 330 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 357 cases, 4 deaths, 291 recovered
- Webster Co. - 93 cases, 1 death, 77 recovered
- McLean Co. - 47 cases, 1 death, 41 recovered
- Union Co. - 67 cases, 54 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 47 cases, 42 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
There is also a free COVID-19 testing site in Dawson Springs Thursday. It’s at Food Giant on E. Arcadia Street. Testing runs from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.