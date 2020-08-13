Evansville pediatrician provides safety tips for parents sending children back to school

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise among children throughout the country, some parents may have concerns as schools resume classes this fall.
”Younger children, school aged children, will be having more of the cough, sore throat, fever, head ache, fatigue, shortness of breath, and that may occur with that physical activity,” Dr. Brent Cochran, pediatrician with Ascension Medical Group said. “So those kinds of conditions are going to be present whether they are young people or adults.”
According to Dr. Cochran, young children are more likely to be asymptomatic, which can become a challenge.
”They’re not having enough symptoms that we can predict whether they’ll be contagious to other family members or other school members, and that’s why it continues to spread as significantly as it does,” Dr. Cochran said.
Now that school is back in session and businesses are open, Dr. Cochran says exposure to other illnesses, on top of getting COVID-19, might cause serious health complications.
”We would like to reemphasize the need for flu vaccines since that’s coming around sometime in the next month,” Dr. Cochran said. “We encourage people to diminish the risk of having other illnesses that would compound the problems of coronavirus.”
Dr. Cochran says it’s important to talk to your children about wearing masks at school, keeping a safe distance and washing their hands.
”If there has not been a significant exposure and the symptom is very short lived, we probably would say to the family that it is likely not coronavirus and that they can continue to (go to school) with the conditions of wearing a mask, good hand washing and keeping a distance that they can continue with their school time activities,” Dr. Cochran said.
Dr. Cochran states he’s confident the schools are doing the best they can to make sure students are safe as they return to school.
