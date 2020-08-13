Another Evansville Diocese school employee tests positive for COVID-19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Diocese of Evansville Catholic Education Office say they learned Wednesday afternoon that one employee of one of the diocese’s 26 Catholic schools tested positive for COVID-19.
They say the employee has not been on school property since Monday, and did not have any contact with employees or students.
Officials say this information is not related to positive tests previously reported.
This makes a total of two staff members and one student with positive tests.
