Zoning ordinance moving ahead in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Zoning plans are moving forward in Gibson County.
During the meeting on Wednesday, the Gibson County Area Plan Commission voted to move along an ordinance that aims to designate land only to be used for certain things, such as agricultural, residential, commercial and manufacturing.
This is the first meeting of the APC since a public hearing was held on the matter in late July.
At that public hearing, a number of citizens spoke against the ordinance, namely because it would allow for wind turbines to be placed on pieces of the land in the county.
The ordinance now moves to the desk of the Gibson County Commissioners for final approval.
