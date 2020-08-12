Green River District reporting 27 new COVID-19 cases; Hopkins Co. up 5 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting 27 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
Of those new cases, 12 are in Daviess County, five are in Henderson County, four are in Ohio County, three are in Union County, two are in McLean County, and one is in Hancock County.
Green River health officials say they have had a total of 1,762 confirmed cases in the district. They say 1,516 people have recovered from the virus.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing five new COVID-19 cases. They now have had 419 confirmed cases in the county with 353 recoveries.
During Hopkins County’s weekly COVID-19 meeting, they said there are 32 active cases in the county.
You can watch their weekly meeting here.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 786 cases, 8 deaths, 682 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 629 cases, 11 deaths, 590 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 419 cases, 34 deaths, 353 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 370 cases, 9 death, 330 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 354 cases, 4 deaths, 290 recovered
- Webster Co. - 92 cases, 1 death, 77 recovered
- McLean Co. - 47 cases, 1 death, 41 recovered
- Union Co. - 67 cases, 54 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 46 cases, 42 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
